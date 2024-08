Images credit: jnrflacko

An Inter Africa bus has been involved in a collision with kombi along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road this evening.

This is according to an eyewitness though the Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the development.

Apparently, there has been worrying cases of road traffic accidents of late.

The authorities are on record calling on the motoring public to observe road rules all the time.

Zwnews