Image- jnrflacko

A serious road traffic accident which happened at Lutumba Lutumba toll gate near Beitbridge has left 24 people dead.

The accident happened when an Urban Connect bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a commercial truck at the Lutumba tollgate along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway.

According to witnesses, a Beitbridge-bound bus collided with a Chirundu-bound commercial truck that was carrying 34 tonnes of magnesium.

The authorities confirmed the death of the 24 adding that several others were injured.

Zwnews