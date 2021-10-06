The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Sam Muropa (31) who escaped from Harare Remand Prison while on remand (in custody) on 1st October 2021.

The suspect is facing six counts of robbery and rape, three counts of robbery and aggravated indecent assault, nine counts of armed robbery and one count of impersonation.

On 5th October 2021, detectives received information that the suspect was driving an unregistered Toyota Wish searching for a team to commit further robberies.

The detectives acted on the information and arrested the suspect in the Kuwadzana area in Harare.

Investigations by the Police revealed that the suspect stole the Toyota Wish vehicle at Kuwadzana 2 shops from Bruce Muponza (47) on the pretext that he wanted to hire the vehicle to Whitehouse and back to Kuwadzana.

The police will ensure that the law will be applied without fear or favour on suspects who escape from justice.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi