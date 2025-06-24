The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is probing reports that some senior officers are stealing rations meant for their juniors.

In a press statement ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the allegations are serious and the Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba has ordered a probe.

Meanwhile, in other news the ZRP warns the public against seeking for employment, other special services and private engagements through social media platforms especially with people whose identity is not checked or verified.

This follows cases of robbery and rape in which a 30-year-old Chitungwiza woman was robbed and raped after she was offered employment as a shopkeeper in Domboshava by an unknown “woman” through WhatsApp on 22/06/25.

Upon arrival at Mungate Business Centre, the victim was instructed to wait for someone to pick her up. While at the bus stop, she was approached by two male suspects who pretended to have been sent by the “woman” to collect her.

The suspects took the victim to Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare where they robbed her before taking turns to rape her.

