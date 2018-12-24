Senior Zim doctors withdraw services in support of FIRED junior doctors, radiographers

Senior Zimbabwe doctors who have been hitherto attending to critical patients since the strike began on December 1 have now thrown their weight behind suspended junior doctors.

In a letter written by the senior doctors and General Medical Officers (GMOs), they are withdrawing their services with immediate effect.

Doctors went on strike on December 1, 2018, and are protesting against inadequate allowances, poor working conditions and lack of essential drugs and equipment at public hospitals. They have also demanded to be paid in foreign currency citing inflation and the increase in the price of goods.

See letters below:

