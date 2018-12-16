Senior Zim doctors who are now wearing CONDOMS as protective gloves join strike

SENIOR doctors have joined the strike by their juniors citing increased workload as the Labour Court spurned government attempts to declare the crippling industrial action by the medical professionals illegal.

Low-level doctors went on strike on December 1 demanding to be paid in United States dollars and improved working conditions.

The strike forced public hospitals throughout the country to significantly scale down operations, leaving patients stranded.

On Friday, senior doctors that had helped to ensure that critically ill patients received treatment threw in the towel as the negotiations between the government and the striking medical professionals had reached a deadlock.

According to a Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association letter dated December 14, 2018 and addressed to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals clinical director and copied to the Health Services Board, the senior doctors said they were no longer able to cope with the workload.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean doctors have claimed they are being forced to use condoms when performing examinations due to the shortage of gloves as the ongoing strike by junior General Practitioners enters its third week

thestandard