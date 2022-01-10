The Warriors of Zimbabwe have lost to Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 Group B opener played in Cameroon this afternoon.

The Lions of Teranga scored through Sadio Mane from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game, after a handling offense.

The two sides gave a good account of themselves, with Africa’s number team being matched man for man.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Senegal have met 10 times, the Lions of Teranga winning six times and the Warriors winning four times.

