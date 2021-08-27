Senators have roundly recommended that the late Dynamos and Warriors legend, George Shaya be declared a national hero.

Nicknamend ‘Mastermind,’ Shaya is regarded as one of the finest footballers Zimbabwe has produced.

And senators believe he deserves the honour.

Shaya died recently after have had been unwell for a long time.

Senator Morgan Femayi brought up the notion and others senators in the house agreed with him.

He said if Dr Oliver Mtukudzi was declared a national hero, why not Shaya.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to the nation and Shaya family.

Zwnews