Former Citizens Coalition for Change founder and president Chamisa warns against decẹitful gains, quoting Proverbs, emphasizing that all unjust actions lead to eventual sorrow and consequences.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said it is unwise for one to bank on temporary pleasure which vanishes like snow.

“Deceit invites tears… ’Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.’ Proverbs 20:17.

“Every deed done has consequences. Never embrace temporary gains or momentary pleasure and yet ignore the abiding consequences.

“All unjustly gotten gain and all the ill gotten treasures and false delights of life end with and in tears. Blessed Sabbath!”

His comments comes after former CCC president Welshman Ncube said he has embraced ZANU PF.

Speaking during a press conference Ncube indicated that his party is in bed with the ruling party.

