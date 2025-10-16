Kwekwe self-proclaimed prophet has been jailed for rape, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has confirmed.

Brief facts are that on 29 September 2025 the victim who was not feeling well visited the offender’s house for prayers.

However, the offender asked her to have sexual intercourse with someone in order to be cured.

The victim rejected the directive and was later given concoction to drink to which she complied.

She later started feeling dizzy, and the offender pushed her to the ground and raped her.