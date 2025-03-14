A security company employee has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for setting an office on fire as he tried to destroy evidence related to the theft he had committed.

Tennat Chiremba, 26, was employed by Muzpen Security Company.

He stole US$975 from the company’s office before setting the office on fire in his attempt to destroy evidence.

The fire engulfed the office and damaged property worth US$16 010.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police Criminal Investigations Department spokespersOn, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, said Tennat appeared at the Masvingo Magistrate Court on March Tuesday following his arrest by detectives from CID Masvingo.

“The conviction follows an exhaustive investigation which unearthed a calculated plan to destroy key evidence and divert attention from a theft scheme orchestrated by the accused person.

“He appeared before Magistrate Caroline Tafirei and the State was represented by Laiton Katsidzire.

“He was convicted and sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to applaud the Courts for their concerted efforts in the fight against crime and ensuring justice is served,” said Det Insp Muteweri.

The Herald