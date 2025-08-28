A security guard and his accomplices allegedly robbed a Chinese businesswoman of more than US$40,000 at her Harare home over the weekend.

Raison Kambarari, employed by Sapphire Security Company, and Tinashe Muguti appeared before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody, with the court advising them to seek bail at the High Court due to the serious nature of the charges.

According to court proceedings, on August 23, the complainant, Shaolin Chen, and her husband returned to their Southerton home in a white Toyota Prado when armed robbers charged at the passenger door.

The suspects, reportedly armed with pistols, snatched a white handbag containing US$32,000 in cash, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, car keys, and casino chips valued at US$5,000, before fleeing the scene.

Police investigations, including CCTV footage review, revealed collusion between Kambarari, the security guard on duty, and Muguti along with other accomplices who remain at large.

Kambarari admitted to committing the robbery with Muguti and led police to recover US$800 at his home, representing his share of the stolen money.

He also assisted authorities in locating Muguti, who was arrested at his residence and found in possession of US$840.

Investigations into the remaining suspects are ongoing.

