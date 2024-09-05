The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chipinge are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred early this morning on 04/09/24 at a security company in Gaza.

Five unknown suspects intercepted the company’s patrol vehicle in Chipinge town before attacking the driver and his colleague and forcing them to remove their uniforms.

The suspects wore the uniforms and drove the vehicle to the security company’s premises where they attacked the other security guards before stealing US$ 111 411.00 and ZAR 1 281 320.00.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews