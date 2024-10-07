At least eight unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty at a local security company along Lynnington Road, Strattaven, Avondale, Harare before stealing US$ 23 175. 00 cash.

The suspects also stole five firearms, seven pepper sprays and seven handcuffs.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Goromonzi have arrested Parence Chishiri (30) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chishiri Village, Rusike.

The suspect hit his wife, Shorai Kundishora (29) with a fist on the ear after accusing her of infidelity.

The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Goromonzi.

Zwnews