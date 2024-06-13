Two pistols and a revolver, all loaded with five rounds each, were stolen at a security company in Chipinge on 11/06/24 after three security guards were disarmed by 10 unknown suspects.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Colleen Bawn are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at Khayelitsha Compound on 12/06/24 at around 0200 hours.

Three unknown suspects who were armed with knives and a pistol pounced at the house where they stole ZAR 121 050.00 cash and three cellphones.

One of the victims was stabbed on the thigh with a knife by the suspects.

Zwnews