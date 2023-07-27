Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says there is fear all over probably within the ruling party as nobody knows the secret behind Saviour Kasukuwere presidential candidature.

Without mentioning Kasukuwere by name, Zivhu says today is the d-day for the secret horse if it is to be allowed to contest or not, adding that fear is all over the place.

“Today is the last chance for the secret horse, are they going to open the saddle for it to run the race, fear is all over the ground, nobody knows who is training this secret horse and the motive behind,” he says.

The Supreme Court is expected to seal Kasukuwere’s fate when it sits to hear his appeal.

Kasukuwere a Generation 40 kingmaker, and former Central Intelligence Operative is reportedly supported by key people in the country’s security sector.

Recently, Kasukuwere hinted that there are some people within ZANU PF at the moment who are on his side.

He even claimed that some ZANU PF vehicles carrying President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s campaign materials during the day are also distributing his materials at night.

There are G40 remnants within ZANU PF at the moment who are feared would carry out a ‘Bhora Musango’ against President Mnangagwa.

