The masses are liberating themselves from a selfish culture of entitlement practiced by remnants of ageing liberators and their movements which have veered from their founding vision & values of the 1960s to feed themselves and an elite few.

They are practitioners of family State Capture and want to succeed themselves in bloodline line ups that make a child born even today not eligible to be President ahead of their great grandchildren!

The masses have seen through this nefarious Regional Solidarity that promises the absurd like 500000 jobs in 5 years to a population of 2 million people.

Former Liberation Movements failed to adapt, regenerate and renew themselves so all they do is go around the Region promising the unthinkable to voting masses who won’t have it this time round.

In Namibia, with Elections beckoning the Dark Horse likely to do a Duma Boko on Swapo and its respected but tired lady candidate is Dr Panduleni Itula.

The liberation movements don’t underestimate him hence both ZANUPF and ANC in panic appeared not to have learnt anything in Botswana and went to prop up SWAPO but the masses detest this interference, so they will gather and feast & dance but the hearts are gone.

Zwnews