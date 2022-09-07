Handina kumboziva hangu kuti mapfekero angu akashata uyezve kuti ndatovangochani nekudakwe hembe dzangu [I didn’t know the way I dress is bad and I’m now a homosexual]

Handina kumboziva kuti Energy yandinayo nekufara kwandinoyita zvirikureva kuti ndakuyita zvema Drugs, Mbanje,etc. [I never knew that the energy and happiness I exhibit on stage is an indication that I’m abusing drugs, marijuana, etc]

All l ever wanted was and is to Preach the gospel of Jesus Christ . I know handikwanisi kufadza vanhu vese uyezve handingadiwe nenyika yose, koingawani mwana komana waMwari chaiye pane vayitoto pasinaye.

Asi ini pazvose zvandinoyita shuviro yangu ndeyekufadza Mwari. [In everything I do, I aim to exhalt the name of God]

But it looks like machristu akawanda ndisu tinodzikisirana nekuda kusimukira nekutsika vamwe, tirikuvengana nekusarudzana nechikonzero chema Churches atinobva, saka Mwari watirikunamata wacho ndeupi?

Moyo wangu unorwadza dzimwe nguva dzandino wona vanhu vanouya vachitaura zvehupenyu hwangu zvandisingazive ndichitotangawo kushamisika kuti saba arikutaurwa apo ndeupi chaiye?