One of the country’s leading beverages manufacturers, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited has announced the retirement of its Managing Director Charles Msipa.

He has led the company since 2006.

Delta has a 49% stake in Schweppes, which produces brands such as Mazoe and Minute Maid plus runs agri processing firms Beitbridge Juice Company and Best Fruit Processors.

Its beverages business unit, SZL, is licensed by the Coca-Cola Company to manufacture and distribute non-carbonated still beverages.

The company’s product portfolio includes renowned brands such as Mazoe, Minute Maid, Bonaqua, and Schweppes Water.

SZL has seven operational sites across Zimbabwe, namely in Harare (where the SZL head office is located), Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, and Victoria Falls.

The non-carbonated still beverages are manufactured at the Harare and Bulawayo sites, and then transported to the remaining five operational sites which serve as depots with warehouse and distribution services.

