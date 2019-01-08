Schools urged to hire, use roadworthy & insured buses for students

…as schools reopen

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has urged schools and parents to use registered modes of transport with passengers’ liability cover, for commuting students, as schools reopen today for the new term.

PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati says while some schools have buses, others have not, and he called on those without buses to hire roadworthy vehicles that have passenger insurance cover so as to protect the traveling school children.

He says over the years many innocent children’s lives have been lost or maimed on the country’s roads in most instances without liability cover. Goliati also called on schools, parents and the government to take all the necessary possible steps to protect school children on the roads.

“Many students have tragically lost their lives to accidents in the past and more often than not these accidents could have been avoided. So parents, schools law enforcement agencies and the government through the Ministry of Education should do all they can to save the lives of innocent students,” he says.

Goliati says the increase of in number of commuting school students have been further exacerbated by the resettlement that was brought about as a result of the fast-track land reform program of the year 2000, as these new areas had no education facilities, resulting in students having to commute to school on daily basis.

He also called on parents to priorities the safety of their children by making sure that where there are no school buses, they should use registered public vehicles, and also to provide their children especially those at Early Childhood Development ages with name tags, or any form of identification with them in person, as this would help in times of emergency.

Meanwhile, Goliati’s calls come at the time the education sector is in shambles, following the teachers’ looming strike, which the government is failing to address. The outcome of the recent meeting between teachers’ representatives and government yielded nothing tangible, with the government promising the teachers that it has something special in store for them.

In that light, the teachers have promised to be attending their classes for only two days every week, while awaiting the fulfilment of the promise, they have given the state a two week ultimatum to unpack the promise, failure to which, they would down chalks and books.

With the seemingly go slow by teachers taking centre stage, some parents are already afraid for their children’s safety in these schools, as they fear that the children would be forced to spend more time in the play grounds probably with little supervision from teachers.