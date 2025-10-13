The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has cancelled the scheduled maintenance in the Western region.

ZETDC, which is an arm of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority said the planned outages where scheduled for the 14th and 16th of October 2025.

“Kindly note the notice on maintenance scheduled for Bulawayo Environs CSC on 14 and 16 October 2025 has been cancelled.

“Clients in the mentioned areas kindly take note. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” said ZETDC in a public notice.