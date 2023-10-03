President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today officially open the First Session of the 10th Parliament at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare.

He is also expected deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

An address to Parliament by the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is consistent with Section 140 of the Constitution, which reads:

“The President may at any time address either the House of Parliament or a joint sitting of both Houses.”

Further, Section 140 (4) which reads: “At least once a year the President must address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the state of the nation, and the Speaker and the president of the Senate must make the necessary arrangements for Parliament to receive such an address.”

The President’s SONA is expected to touch on the accomplishments, difficulties, vision, and the legislative agenda of his government.

Apparently, MPs from the Citizens Coalition for Change have vowed not to attend the event, saying they don’t recognize Mnangagwa as the elected President of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews