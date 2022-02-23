As the countdown to the potentially explosive March 26 by-elections reaches fever-pitch amid injurious leaks of a doctored voters’ roll by fact-finding social media grouping Team Pachedu, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has suspended several of its staffers for leaking the “2020 voters roll” without following proper procedure and without the authority or knowledge of the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer.

The scandalous electoral body, accused by many for doctoring the voters roll to skew poll outcomes in the ruling Zanu PF’s favour, also distanced itself from the copy of a leaked voters’ roll in possesion of the famous, rabble-rousing Team Pachedu.

Arguing in a statement, Zec distanced itself from the leaked voters roll “for the reason that it was not procedurally issued” and also that “it has reason to believe that there was connivance between certain members of its staff and a representative of the stakeholder to issue a tempered copy so as to suit that stakeholder’s narrative.”

According to the body, preliminary investigations have indicated “there is no written record of the request made by the stakeholder concerned to the Chief Elections Officer as is the normal procedure.”

The Commission pushed back against claims of election rigging after Team Pachedu published a damning analysis of the leaked voters roll, alleging the irregular creation of additional polling stations.

Team Pachedu last week accused ZEC of illegally moving 170 000 voters from their original constituencies and wards in the voters roll to be used for the March 26 by-elections.

In response, ZEC said:

“for the record, section 22A of the Electoral Act gives power to the Commission to establish additional polling stations to serve a polling station area in cases where the threshold of voters exceeds the number set by the Commission as manageable for administration purposes.”

ZEC said the current maximum threshold of voters per polling station is 1000 and there are situations or areas where voters at a particular polling station exceed this set threshold and the law empowers the Commission to create other polling points within the same polling station for ease of administering the vote.

“For instance, if voters who vote at Chiradza primary school which is designated as a polling station for the Chiradza polling area are 2100, the Commission can prepare three voters rolls of 700 voters each and establish 3polling points at the school for ease of administering the poll. The Commission consults and educates the affected for them not to be inconvenienced on polling day. Further, section 51 of the same Act grants the Commission the prerogative to determine the number of polling,” ZEC said.