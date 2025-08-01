The Dean of Social & Behavioural Sciences Stanzia Moyo who is a wife of Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo, a close friend of Owen Ncube, is using the political closeness of her husband to Mudha to intimidate subordinates to teach beyond the semester, because UZ is planning to publish sham results for this semester tomorrow to force the graduation despite students having been taught by unqualified adjunct lecturers.

Some students registered for a module under the codes LAICSBFR301/302/401 on Monday, 28 July 2025, despite the second semester having ended a while ago.

In a shocking move, Mr. P Bare is pretending to teach the module just to cover up the scandal. But that’s not all. Exams for the module have been slated for 8 August 2025, just a week after registration.

This raises serious questions about the integrity of the university’s academic processes.

Is the University of Zimbabwe still worth its name? How can a reputable institution allow such blatant fraud to occur?

We demand a full investigation into this scandal and calls for the immediate suspension of the Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences pending the outcome of the investigation.

AUT University of Zimbabwe confirmed the news posting:

BREAKING NEWS

SCANDAL ROCKS UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE

DEAN OF SOCIAL AND BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES CAUGHT IN GRADUATION FRAUD

AUT has just received explosive information that the Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Zimbabwe is using her political muscle to force graduation on unsuspecting students by any means necessary.

According to reliable sources, some students registered for a module under the codes LAICSBFR301/302/401 on Monday, 28 July 2025, despite the second semester having ended a while ago. And in a shocking move, Mr. P Bare is pretending to teach the module just to cover up the scandal.

But that’s not all. Exams for the module have been slated for 8 August 2025, just a week after registration. This raises serious questions about the integrity of the university’s academic processes.

Is the University of Zimbabwe still worth its name? How can a reputable institution allow such blatant fraud to occur?

We demand a full investigation into this scandal and calls for the immediate suspension of the Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.