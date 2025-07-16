A fake ad claiming to be from Herald Online is circulating online, promising a “guaranteed income of $1000 per week” from a so-called government investment platform. The ad reads:

“A government investment platform guarantees income of $1000 per week! Invest $250 today and receive your first payment in your bank account tomorrow.”

To make it more convincing, scammers even created an AI generated video of Fadzai Mahere and Trevor Ncube, falsely making it appear as if they are promoting this fake investment opportunity.

Fadzai Mahere has since warned her Facebook followers not to fall for the scam.