ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Zvimba South Taurai Malinganiso says; saying Zimbabwe is full of corruption which can not be proved is lack of patriotism.

Making a contribution in the National Assembly Malinganiso said the statement is a wrong marketing altogether.

“Lack of patriotism. Without fear or favour, that is a lack of patriotism,” he said.

The country recently promulgated a law which seeks to punish unpatriotic acts.

Critics bemoaned the introduction of the controversial “Patriotic Act” saying it will contribute to the erosion of political and civil liberties in a country that has been in the grip of one political party since independence in 1980.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the new act, officially called the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act, 2023, into law on 14 July 2024.

His government said the law was indispensable to holding accountable those who jeopardised national interests. It allows for monitoring and suppressing of political organisations and journalists who are critical of the government.

It carries harsh sentences, including death, for acts the government deems to be “unpatriotic”.

Human rights defenders say such a law, in a country with a history of abuses of individual freedoms, will further undermine the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution.

