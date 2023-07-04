SATGURU Travel and Tours lost about US$78 000 in a robbery allegedly planned by some of its employees.

The police have so far arrested Jonathan Tembo and Roy Makunike, an employee of the company.

The two appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda yesterday and were remanded in custody pending their bail hearing.

The court heard that Makunike connived with his workmates, Rangarirai Manika and Webster Nyarambi, to rob company manager, Subhajit Jana, on his way to bank money.

The trio roped in two others, including Tembo, to execute the robbery.

Makunike, Manika and Nyarambi reported for work as usual, but were in constant communication with Tembo and Dyson Kochelani, on the day they staged the robbery.

Tembo and Kochelani went to Eastgate Mall where Satguru Travel is based, armed with knives and pepper spray.

They waited for a signal from their accomplices in the basement.

Jana packed the money into a black bag and asked Manika to drive him to Borrowdale for banking.

When they went to the basement, they were approached by Tembo and Kochelani, who pepper sprayed Jana.

They tied up Jana and Makunike with cable ties.

They forcibly took a Redmi 10S cellphone with an Indian line, Samsung A23 cellphone with an Econet line and US$78 000 cash.

They also took US$2, a Samsung J5 cellphone with an Econet line from Makunike to disguise his involvement.

