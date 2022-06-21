Alleged acts of evil spirits and Satanism are at the center of the mysterious deaths involving students attending Batanai High School in the small Midlands town of Redcliff, Zwnews exclusively reveals.

We authoritatively reveal that- in a space of a fortnight- two male students from Batanai High, located in Torwood suburb, suicide by hanging selves on trees while the third student is reportedly battling for dear life after a botched attempt to take his own life.

Our reporter NYASHADZASHE MAJONI travelled to the suburb over the weekend and well-placed multiple sources said parents and guardians with children at the school are now living in fear of their siblings’ lives following the mysterious suicidal deaths.

A senior officer stationed at ZRP Redcliff confirmed the latest incidences, adding that they have since communicated the issue with the office of Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

However, during the time of publishing Sunday evening, Assistant Inspector Mahoko could not immediately respond to queries from Zwnews.

A teacher at the school who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said:

“In the first case of suicide which happened earlier in the month, we lost a Form Four student who was popularly known as Samangai”.

Circumstances surrounding Samangai’s death are that sometime towards the end of May, the deceased allegedly stole a bank card belonging to his father before going on a spending spree with his school mates.

“So, after the father discovered what had happened, he took the boy to Torwood Police Station and instructed the officers to beat him up as a way of reprimanding him,” the source added.

Afterwards, said the source, they went home together.

It is further alleged that Samangai then went missing for two days before returning back home on Day Three.

“On the day he returned, Samangai is said to have taken a bath at their Torwood residence. From the shower, the now deceased went kuzvigayo near the main shopping center where he hanged himself on a tree”.

His decomposing body was discovered by passersby two days later, Zwnews heard.

Another Batanai High School staffer revealed that in the second incident, a Form Three student only identified as Theophilus also dies after hanging himself on a tree.

Reports say Theophilus committed suicide after he had initially sent a threatening message on WhatsApp in which he told the school headmaster, a Dube, that:

“Kana ndikasakuuraya ndiri mupenyu ndichakuuraya ndafa (if I fail to kill you when I’m alive, I’m still going to kill you when I die”.

The message is said to have infuriated the school head who decided to write to Theophilus’ mother, summoning her for a meeting to discuss the matter.

Dube is also understood to have informed ZRP Torwood about the threats from the now deceased student.

A meeting between the school head and Theophilus’ mother was held at ZRP Torwood. However, despite being subjected to physical beating as a way of punishment, Theophilus is said to have ended up committing suicide.

As if the two deaths are are not enough, another student who stays close to the school is said to have been hospitalised after sustaining injuries when his bid to commit suicide hit a snag after the rope he was using to hang himself broke.

At the time of writing efforts to get in touch with the Batanai High School headmaster or authorities from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education- Kwekwe District were fruitless.

Zwnews