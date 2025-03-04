The Sanganayi/Hlanganani Expo 2025 will be held from 10 to 12 September 2025, in Mutare, Manicaland Province, this has been announced by Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi (pictured).

Speaking during post cabinet briefing this afternoon, Rwodzi said going forward, the Tourism Expo will be held on a rotational basis across the 10 provinces.

In other news, this year’s Independence Gala will be hosted at Nembudziya Government High School on the eve of 18th April 2025.

This year’s theme is “Zim@ 45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030.”

The 45th Independence Anniversary main celebrations will be held at the Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North.

The Children’s Party will precede the main celebrations on 17th April at Nyamuroro High School.

Zwnews