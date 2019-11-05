Sanctions Nonsense… Zim economy was killed by land reform: Stanley Goreraza

By Stanley Goreraza: Ian Smith and his racist white government had real sanctions slapped on them by their kith and kin. Smith did not weep and wail so loudly like we hear from the current black oppressive regime. Smith rode out the sanctions with the Rhodesian economy getting shaken but remaining primarily strong.

The Zimbabwean economy began sliding downwards during the late eighties, getting worse in the nineties with the price of basic commodities sky rocketing and the shrinking economy resulting in redundancies and retrenchments with hundreds of thousands losing their jobs and factories closing down.