The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has called on its customers to always observe safety precautions at home and workplaces.

Posting on its X handle, the power utility said all customers are urged to observe the set guidelines and safety measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property.

Some of the tips include avoiding getting into contact with electricity infrastructure, especially substations, poles, and power cables, whether dangling or not, avoid leaning against electrical poles, cables, and any other related materials and equipment.

Consumers are also urged not to touch electrical equipment or appliances when wet, with wet hands, or standing in water, also avoid getting into flooded, submerged, and flowing water as there is a danger of getting into contact with electrical cables and getting electrocuted as that would lead to loss of life.

Zwnews