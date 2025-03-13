The Southern African Development Community (SADC) chair President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said the regional body has withdrawn its soldiers from Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Addressing a virtual extraordinary Summit this afternoon, Mnangagwa said the bold decision came after serious considerations.

“On the basis of well-considered factors and reflections on the initial mandate, this Extraordinary SADC Summit has made the bold decision to withdraw our Mission from the eastern DRC.

“The withdrawal of SAMIDRC notwithstanding, our august regional body will remain seized with the political and security situation in eastern DRC.

“We must speed up the implementation of the decisions made during the Joint SADC-EAC meeting.

“These include the merger of the Luanda and Nairobi Peace Processes, more so that dialogue is a key cog to usher lasting peace to the people of DRC.

“Our collective pursuit for peace, is the greatest tribute we can accord our heroes and heroines, both living and fallen, who selflessly answered the call of duty. Their sacrifice can never be in vain,” he said.

Zwnews