1 COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE SADC TROIKA SUMMIT 31 JANUARY 2023 1.

The Extra-Ordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), hereafter called Summit, was held on the 31st January, 2023.

The Summit was officially opened and chaired by His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

3. Summit was attended by the following SADC Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives: Namibia His Excellency Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Zambia His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, and Incoming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

South Africa His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Democratic Republic of Congo His Excellency Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chairperson of SADC.

Lesotho Right Hon. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho. Eswatini: Right Hon. Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, representing His Majesty King Mswati III.

Mozambique: Hon. Cristóvão Artur Chume, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Mozambique, representing His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique. 4. Summit was also attended by the Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO), Ministers from Organ Troika Member States, namely Namibia, South Africa and Zambia, the SADC Executive Secretary and Head of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

5. Summit observed a Moment of Silence in honour of SAMIM personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and expressed condolences to the Governments of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Republics of Botswana and Zambia, and the United Republic of Tanzania and the respective families at the loss of their citizens.

6. Summit reiterated the call for Member States to urgently respond to requests for critical capabilities to enhance the operational capability of the SADC Mission in Mozambique.

7. Summit noted the on-going investigations being undertaken by SAMIM leadership following a disturbing video clip circulating on social media depicting what appears to be SAMIM personnel burning deceased people and reiterated that the public will be informed once the investigations are completed, as communicated by the Chairperson of the Organ in his statement issued on 11 January 2023.

8. Summit commended the Government and the People of the Kingdom of Lesotho for conducting peaceful and successful elections and congratulated the Revolutionary for Prosperity Party and the Right Hon. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

9. Summit welcomed the commitment made by Right Hon. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho to prioritise the implementation and completion of the comprehensive national reforms process, and approved the Action Plan for the Lesotho Reform Oversight Committee to monitor the finalisation of the reforms process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

10. Summit urged the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini to urgently initiate the process of the National Dialogue and urged all stakeholders in the Kingdom of Eswatini to remain calm and participate peacefully in the National Dialogue.

11. Summit condemned all killings and damage to property in the Kingdom of Eswatini, reiterated SADC’s condemnation of the killing of Mr. Thulani Rudolf Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer and political activist in the Kingdom of Eswatini, who, at the time of his death, was Chairperson of the Multi-Stakeholder Forum, and urged the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini to conduct a swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation into the killing of Mr. Maseko.

12. Summit noted with deep concern the unstable security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and strongly condemned the upsurge of conflicts and activities of armed groups, including M23 rebels and the support provided to the armed groups by foreign forces.

13. Summit resolved to initiate dialogue amongst the Member States of different Regional Economic Communities (RECs) that have deployed forces in the DRC with a view to establish and implement mechanisms for the effective coordination of their interventions in the DRC.

14. Summit adopted the draft African Union Declaration on the USA proposed ‘Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act’ and urged Member States to communicate SADC’s position, and reaffirmed the stance of Non-Alignment on conflicts outside the continent and the region at multilateral fora.

15. Summit commended His Excellency Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, for his leadership to galvanise concerted efforts towards the attainment of lasting peace and stability in the region. Done on 31st January 2023 Windhoek, Namibia