Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira today officially opened the Southern African Development Community (SADC) ordinary council of ministers’ meeting.

While chairing the meeting, he urged the bloc to take ownership of the regional development agenda by leveraging its human capital and natural resources.

The meeting is running under the theme “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth & development towards an industrialized SADC.”

Among other things, the meeting seeks to review previous Council and summit decisions.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi said:

“The security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC remains precarious and worrisome to the region as a whole.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment to the DRC’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

