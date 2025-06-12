The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is continuing with the structured and phased withdrawal of its mission forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in line with resolutions made during the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held on March 13.

The SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which was deployed to support peace and security in the volatile eastern regions of Goma and Sake, is in the second phase of its official withdrawal process.

The mission’s mandate formally came to an end following decisions made at the summit level, and the exit strategy is being carried out in an organised and coordinated manner to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment.

Phase One of the withdrawal began on April 29 and focused on the extraction of equipment and other logistical assets.

Today marks the commencement of Phase Two, which involves the repatriation of mission personnel, their personal effects, and remaining operational equipment.

Troops currently stationed in Goma and Sake will be transported to the United Republic of Tanzania.

From there, Tanzanian forces will proceed to Dar es Salaam, while the South African and Malawian contingents will be airlifted to their respective home countries.

SADC has reiterated its commitment to fostering peace, security, and political stability in the DRC and the wider SADC region.

While the SAMIDRC operation draws to a close, the regional body remains engaged through diplomatic, political, and strategic channels in collaboration with the Government of the DRC and other regional stakeholders.

The orderly and phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC forces underscores SADC’s unwavering adherence to collective security principles and its ongoing support for peaceful conflict resolution and sustainable peace in the region.

