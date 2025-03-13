Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), welcomes regional leaders to the Virtual Extraordinary SADC Summit on the Security Situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid calls for lasting solution.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), acknowledging its broader regional impact.

President Mnangagwa highlighted progress since the historic SADC-East African Community (EAC) Summit in Dar es Salaam, where clear resolutions were adopted.

He reiterated calls by both the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The President reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to lasting peace and stressed the need for inclusive dialogue and strengthened security mechanisms.

He welcomed international efforts, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2773, as a step towards stabilizing the region.

The summit aims to review the SAMIDRC mandate and assess ongoing peace initiatives.

President Mnangagwa urged leaders to accelerate implementation efforts and engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure lasting security and prosperity in the DRC and the wider region.