Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, Mokgweetsi Masisi (picture) has deployed a SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Fact Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

This is a follow-up, a Technical Fact-Finding Mission will be deployed to the Kingdom to consult extensively with stakeholders, from 15th to 22nd July 2021, following the disturbances in the Kingdom.

The Mission will analyse the political and security situation in the country, with a view to support the people of Eswatini towards finding a durable solution.

Meanwhile, Masisi says SADC continues to appeal for calm and restraint from all the stakeholders in the Kingdom of Eswatini, and encourages national dialogue in the efforts towards resolving the country’s political and socio-economic challenges.

-Zwnews