A delegation from countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region who are attending the Industrialisation Week in Harare, has toured the Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize.

Dinson is scheduled to produce 600 000 tonnes of steel in the first phase, which would rise to 1,2 million tonnes in the second phase.

Output at the steel plant is expected to rise to 3,2 million tonnes in the third phase and ultimately 5 million tonnes annually in the final phase supplying a wide range of products to the Zimbabwean Industry with direct employment figures at the project reaching 10 000.

