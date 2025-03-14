The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ordinary Council of Ministers’ meeting has ended, in Harare this morning.

It was held under the theme “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialized SADC.”

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Aamon Murwira said the bloc had made progress in implementing its strategic development plan.

Speaking at close of the meeting, Murwira, who was the chairperson called for unity of purpose in building the region’s economy.

“We shall strive for this region’s economic independence building stone upon stone and brick upon brick.

“We have to play our part and never back down,” he said.

Zwnews