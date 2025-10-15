Disposed Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika Chairperson and Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika expressed grave concern over the attempted coup in Madagascar.

He called for peace, restraint, and respect for constitutional order.

Mutharika said SADC condemned the loss of life and property during unrest and urged all parties to uphold the rule of law and engage in peaceful, inclusive dialogue.

The bloc will deploy a Panel of Elders on a Fact-Finding Mission to help restore stability and national cohesion.