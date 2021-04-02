The Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana recently met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President Edgar Lungu of Zambia, in which they discussed bilateral, regional and continental issues of mutual interest.

One of the topic on the agenda was terrorist attacks in Mozambique and promised to work out a plan to help the fellow Southern African country.

Statement:

STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SADC ORGAN ON POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY, HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E. K. MASISI, ON THE TERRORIST ATTACKS ON THE TOWN OF PALMA, IN MOZAMBIQUE

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has learnt with dismay the inhumane terrorist attacks on the town of Palma in Mozambique, on 24 March 2021.

It is utterly disheartening that these indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population have resulted in the loss of lives of dozens of people, leaving hundreds others injured and many more displaced, particularly women and children.

This has heightened insecurity in the area, leading to a serious humanitarian crisis, especially the need for the provision of basic services, such as food, water and shelter to the affected population.

SADC condemns in the strongest possible terms this heinous act of cowardice. It is our fervent hope that the perpetrators will be quickly arrested and brought to justice.

We wish to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique and other affected countries, particularly the bereaved families, on the untimely demise of their loved ones. We also wish a speedy recovery for the injured.

SADC is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults.

These attacks are an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole.

We wish to express our full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, as well as the armed forces on the ground, who are working towards restoring peace and security in the affected areas.

We also wish to reaffirm our continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique.

Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi

Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security

GABORONE, BOTSWANA

31 MARCH 2021