Professor Rose Mugweni who is the Dean of the School of Education and Culture at the Great Zimbabwe University has died of Covid-19, her husband Osmond Mugweni made the announcement on Friday.

According to the late Professor Mugweni’s husband, the deceased academic succumbed to the deadly pandemic last Friday morning while admitted to Materdei Hospital in the southern African country’s second biggest city.

She was 63.

According to a report carried in the regional Mirror newspaper, Professor Mugweni tested positive to Covid on July 21 at Masvingo Provincial Hospital before being transferred to Materdei when her medical condition had deteriorated on the 24th of July.

In Bulawayo, she was put in the Covid-19 ICU Isolation Centre.

In his condolence message, GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvongo described the late educationist as an academic par excellence.

“The institution has lost a brilliant mind,” Professor Zvobgo said.

“Her leadership contributed to the dramatic rise of our school of education and her programs benefitted even the student teachers in our sister ministry of education. She will always be remembered for her unwavering dedication,” he said.

Zwnews