Police authorities have confirmed the death of a 70-year old Bulilima man who drowned in a dam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 11am.

The deceased septuagenarian, Emmanuel Mudzingwa, who stays in Bulawayo’s Nketa 6 suburb, was fishing at Kariba Dam in Fairview Village in the company of others when he drowned.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of drowning which occurred at Kariba Dam in Fairview Village. Emmanuel Mudzingwa was fishing with others when he caught a big fish which pulled the fishing line and drifted with it further into dam. Mudzingwa tried to pursue the fish by following the fishing line. He dived inside the dam and drowned after failing to swim,” said Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele.

“His peers tried to rescue him but failed. Mudzingwa’s body was retrieved from the dam and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” Chief Inspector Ndebele said.

He also urged members of the public to be careful when around water bodies. The provincial police publicist said a number of lives have been lost during fishing expeditions.

Chief Insp Ndebele said now that the rainy season had started people should desist from attempting to cross flooded rivers.

SAD NEWS: 70-year old fisherman drowns in Kariba Dam

