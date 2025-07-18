The Zimbabwe Rugby national team, the Sables have announced their 23-man squad to face Namibia in tomorrow’s Rugby Afrique Cup final in Kampala.

The march will be played at the Mandela National Stadium from 4:00 PM EAT.

The winner of this high-stakes clash will not only be crowned continental champions but also book a direct ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Sables Head coach Piet Benade’s led squad has Victor Mupunga, Simba Mandioma, and Cleopas Kundiona in the the front row with Godfrey Muzanargwo and Simba Siraha set to start as the locks.

Zimbabwe’s path to the final began with a commanding 43-8 victory over Morocco, followed by a tense semifinal battle against Kenya, which the Sables edged 29-23 to set up this blockbuster encounter.

Starting XV:

Victor Mupunga Simba Mandioma Cleopas Kundiona Godfrey Muzanargwo Simba Siraha Tinotenda Mavesere Dylan Utete Jason Fraser Hilton Mudariki (C) Ian Prior Tapiwa Mafura Edward Sigauke Kudzai Mashawi Matthew McNab Brandon Mudzekenyedzi

Replacements:

16. Liam Larkan

17. Tyran Fagan

18. Bornwell Gwinji

19. Tadiwa Gwashu

20. Aiden Burnett

21. Keegan Joubert

22. Dion Khumalo

23. Bruce Houston *(Debut)