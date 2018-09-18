LATEST: South Africa Issues Cholera RED Alert Following Outbreak In Zimbabwe

South Africa: Zimbabwe’s neighbour has issued a cholera alert following an outbreak in Harare.

“There is a significant risk that travelers from the outbreak-affected area may present with cholera in South Africa,’’ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.

Healthcare workers countrywide, especially those in Limpopo Province, which borders Zimbabwe, should be on high alert for suspected cholera cases, the NICD said.

It urged the public, especially those living in close proximity to the border with Zimbabwe, to use safe water and practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.

So far more than 30 people mainly from Harare’s poor high density suburbs have died from the disease while thousands more have been affected.

agencies