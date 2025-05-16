South African television personality Connie Ferguson has arrived for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

The grand finale is set for the Harare Hippodrome tomorrow.

Nine stunning finalists from across the country are preparing to compete for the prestigious crown — and the exciting prizes that come with it.

Originally, ten contestants were expected to take part, but one has pulled out. Charlotte Muziri withdrew just before boot camp, citing a scheduling conflict.

She had already committed to another project — the World Fashion Exhibition in France — and chose to honour that booking.

The remaining nine hopefuls are:

Onesimo Nkomo

Samkhele Dhlamini

Charmaine Emmanuel

Chiedza Mhosva

Brenda Kadewe

Rumbidzai Muzopa

Annie Grace Mutambu

Talic Magaiza

Lyshanda Moyo

Each brings something unique to the competition, making this year’s edition especially compelling.

This year’s competition features more than just fresh faces. It also includes former pageant queens who have already made their mark on the runway.

Chiedza Mhosva, Miss World Zimbabwe 2017, and Annie Grace Mutambu, Miss Zimbabwe 2015, are both vying for another shot at glory.

In another refreshing twist, the 2025 edition includes married women, like Chiedza and Onesimo — the latter a proud mother based in Bulawayo. Lyshanda Moyo, meanwhile, is reportedly engaged.