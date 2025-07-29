A South African soldier was kiIIed by a herd of elephants while on patrol near the Limpopo River in Musina, close to the Zimbabwe border.

The incident happened on Sunday night, about 300 meters from the SANDF’s Madimbo base.

Private Xavier Raynard, from the 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment, was doing his usual patrol when he died.

His body was found the next day, and his gun was also found at the scene.

SA has upped its border patrol efforts in order to stop Zimbabwean border jumpers.

A number of Zimbabweans are trekking down South in search of greener pastures.

South Africa is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who are being accused of straining that country’s social services.