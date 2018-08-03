SA: Ramaphosa congratulates ED Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also chair of the SADC has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election and has appealed to all political leaders to accept the outcome.

Speaking via a phone call, he advised the MDC Alliance opposition to follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law.

Ramaphosa expressed his commitment to work closely with Mnangagwa to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

On the people who died during street protests, Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery.

President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the President elect, Mr Mnangagwa to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries.