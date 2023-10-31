South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a public holiday after the country won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris.

The Springboks claimed their fourth Rugby World Cup win at the weekend, defeating New Zealand by one point, 12-11.

“In celebration of the Springboks momentous achievement and… all our other sportsmen and women… I’m declaring Friday the 15th of December 2023 as a public holiday,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was yesterday blasted by SA opposition party leader Mmusi Maimane after he congratulated the Springboks win.

Maimane accused Mnangagwa of rigging polls, saying he knows nothing about winning, therefore should not have congratulated the Springboks.

Mnangagwa controversially won the recently held elections which were roundly condemned by observer missions.

