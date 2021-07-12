The South African National Defence Force is readying to deploy soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces to assist Law Enforcement Agencies.

The deployment is coming at a time supporters of jailed former President Jacob Zuma are on the streets protesting against his conviction.

It is believed other criminal elements have joined in looting shops.

However, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is against the idea of deploying the soldiers on the streets and threatens to join the protests.

Malema urges his supporters to get ready for ‘battle.’

“No soldiers on our streets!

“Otherwise, we are joining.

“All fighters must be ready… they won’t kill us all.

“We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldier,” says Malema.

In his latest tweet Malema posts:

“I see white civilians armed and shooting live ammunition at unarmed civilians.

“Please don’t say they started it; but your response will possibly be matched.”

-Zwnews